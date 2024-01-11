Previous
can you tell we're related? by koalagardens
Photo 3171

can you tell we're related?

maybe it's just me, but this joey looks exactly like mum!
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Oh! How precious!
January 12th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes, and it’s the expression as much as the features.
January 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh joey sure looks like mum, such beautiful faces!
January 12th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful shot!!
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super cute
January 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Yup, I see that. I think it’s the eyes and the fuzzy ears.
January 12th, 2024  
KV ace
Sweet sleep… so peaceful.
January 12th, 2024  
