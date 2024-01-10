Sign up
Photo 3170
mum, what's that?
out of the kindy and back to the wild - Ellie's joey is growing up fast!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
Adorable. Fav 😊
January 11th, 2024
