frame me by koalagardens
Photo 3173

frame me

looking directly up into the tree tops - I like the contrast of Bonnie's dark face to the pale bark too
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
She's looking directly at you too! =)
January 15th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That must have been quite a difficult photo to take. Well done! Fav.
January 15th, 2024  
