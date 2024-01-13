Sign up
Photo 3173
frame me
looking directly up into the tree tops - I like the contrast of Bonnie's dark face to the pale bark too
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
bonnie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
She's looking directly at you too! =)
January 15th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That must have been quite a difficult photo to take. Well done! Fav.
January 15th, 2024
365 Project
close