Photo 3174
Astra is back
I even finally got to confirm this week that Astra is a he! Still haven't figured out Janis, no matter how often I stalk lol
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
astra
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Elisa Smith
ace
Well Astra is a handsome boy.
January 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Hello Astra! Good looking boy!
January 17th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
He’s so handsome!
January 17th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a beautiful boy and he's very photogenic too! :)
January 17th, 2024
