Astra is back by koalagardens
Astra is back

I even finally got to confirm this week that Astra is a he! Still haven't figured out Janis, no matter how often I stalk lol
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Elisa Smith ace
Well Astra is a handsome boy.
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Hello Astra! Good looking boy!
January 17th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
He’s so handsome!
January 17th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
What a beautiful boy and he's very photogenic too! :)
January 17th, 2024  
