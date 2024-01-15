Previous
best vantage point by koalagardens
Photo 3175

best vantage point

Bonnie on high in a forest red gum
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Desi
Oh she looks so soft and cuddly, but yet also a little aloof looking down at us like that
January 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely perspective on Bonnie. She looks very content.
January 17th, 2024  
KWind ace
A sweet shot.
January 17th, 2024  
