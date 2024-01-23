Sign up
Photo 3183
comfy armchair
so long as you don't move about too much anyway lol
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
haskar
ace
Certainly the best in the area.
January 24th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like he is just drying out after a shower.
January 24th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a nice clean picture - amazing how those thin limbs support them
January 24th, 2024
