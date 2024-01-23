Previous
comfy armchair by koalagardens
Photo 3183

comfy armchair

so long as you don't move about too much anyway lol
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
haskar ace
Certainly the best in the area.
January 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like he is just drying out after a shower.
January 24th, 2024  
Milanie ace
What a nice clean picture - amazing how those thin limbs support them
January 24th, 2024  
