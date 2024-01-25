Previous
silhouette with natural lighting by koalagardens
Photo 3185

silhouette with natural lighting

I liked how the early morning light gave Valentines outline a little glow
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
carol white ace
Nicely captured
January 26th, 2024  
Michelle
So cute
January 26th, 2024  
