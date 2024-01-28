Previous
these two miss nothing by koalagardens
Photo 3188

these two miss nothing

I love how they are peering down from the treetops at me
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Adorable!!
January 29th, 2024  
Just too cute!
January 29th, 2024  
Great comparison of the two together
January 29th, 2024  
A brilliant capture.
January 29th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Ellie seems to be teaching her joey about the kind lady with the camera! This is so cute!
January 29th, 2024  
Michelle
Cuteness overload!
January 29th, 2024  
So cute up there in coo hoot as to what is going on around them ! - great title ! fav
January 29th, 2024  
A very cute capture. Fav 😊
January 29th, 2024  
