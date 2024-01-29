Previous
it's a daily sight this week by koalagardens
it's a daily sight this week

Ellie has spent most of this week in her favourite patch of trees. Every day they are in a different tree but they look much the same lol
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Jacqueline ace
Lovely capture!
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! me and my shadow !! fav
January 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Oh my that twig doesn't look think enough to support her weight!
January 30th, 2024  
Desi
What cute little bums! Do they move around the trees looking for leaves of a particular age or size? Is this nature's way to preserve the trees from becoming denuded of all leaves and therefore prevent the trees from dying?
January 30th, 2024  
