Photo 3248
no shame
Valentine in typical Aussie male fashion loves to just let it all hang out
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
28th March 2024 8:28am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
