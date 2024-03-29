Sign up
Previous
Photo 3249
mid yawn
Elmo got his name!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
7
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5658
photos
251
followers
253
following
890% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th March 2024 3:20pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
a fabulous close up of this handsome fella, great name too.
April 1st, 2024
Desi
Love this photo with those two front teeth! Great name
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely shot of Elmo ! fav
April 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Love his name!!!
April 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Great name!
April 1st, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Awww, precious Elmo and his baby teeth!
April 1st, 2024
Bec
ace
Yay! Suits him. Great capture.
April 1st, 2024
