Previous
Photo 3247
wet wet wet
you could wring the koalas out like a towel lately. so wet I can't mow as the ride on will simply sink into the mud.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th March 2024 10:45am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
wildandfree
egwene
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and natural framing. Wish we could get some of your rain.
March 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Poor baby!
March 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Bless… sooo cute
March 31st, 2024
Michelle
Aww poor thing - such a cutie
March 31st, 2024
Anne
ace
Sounds a bit like the UK! Hope the koalas are well waterproofed?
March 31st, 2024
Karen
ace
You've been having a lot of rain as well?
I'm so sorry the koalas are so wet! Where do they go or shelter when its truly pelting down? I can see her fur is sodden - do they do well in rain?
March 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear , sounds like the UK weather ! One wet looking dear!
March 31st, 2024
I'm so sorry the koalas are so wet! Where do they go or shelter when its truly pelting down? I can see her fur is sodden - do they do well in rain?