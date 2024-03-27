Previous
wet wet wet by koalagardens
wet wet wet

you could wring the koalas out like a towel lately. so wet I can't mow as the ride on will simply sink into the mud.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and natural framing. Wish we could get some of your rain.
March 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Poor baby!
March 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Bless… sooo cute
March 31st, 2024  
Michelle
Aww poor thing - such a cutie
March 31st, 2024  
Anne ace
Sounds a bit like the UK! Hope the koalas are well waterproofed?
March 31st, 2024  
Karen ace
You've been having a lot of rain as well?

I'm so sorry the koalas are so wet! Where do they go or shelter when its truly pelting down? I can see her fur is sodden - do they do well in rain?
March 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear , sounds like the UK weather ! One wet looking dear!
March 31st, 2024  
