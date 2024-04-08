Sign up
Photo 3259
perspective switch
This is what I see with my naked eye. Can you spot Ellie nearly bang in the middle of the image? The next photo I post will be the usual kind of koala photo I post - zoomed in to show just her.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
9
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th April 2024 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Anne
ace
Gosh, she’s high up!! Super perspective
April 10th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@365anne
yeah, that's where they always should be :)
April 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just a little blob up high !!
April 10th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Wow! No way I would see these animals!
April 10th, 2024
vaidas
ace
You need to have eagle eyes
April 10th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@danette
@vaidasguogis
that one is quite easy to see, if they are in thick leafed spots they can be really hard to find!
April 10th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Just a small spot
April 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
She's just a speck in that tree. But what a lovely capture of those trees.
April 10th, 2024
Michelle
How do you spot them so far up?
April 10th, 2024
