Previous
Next
perspective switch by koalagardens
Photo 3259

perspective switch

This is what I see with my naked eye. Can you spot Ellie nearly bang in the middle of the image? The next photo I post will be the usual kind of koala photo I post - zoomed in to show just her.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
893% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Gosh, she’s high up!! Super perspective
April 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@365anne yeah, that's where they always should be :)
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just a little blob up high !!
April 10th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Wow! No way I would see these animals!
April 10th, 2024  
vaidas ace
You need to have eagle eyes
April 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@danette @vaidasguogis that one is quite easy to see, if they are in thick leafed spots they can be really hard to find!
April 10th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Just a small spot
April 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
She's just a speck in that tree. But what a lovely capture of those trees.
April 10th, 2024  
Michelle
How do you spot them so far up?
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise