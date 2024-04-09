Sign up
Photo 3260
up close and personal
thanks to might zoom technologies - see previous image for perspective context
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th April 2024 10:12am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ellie
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Dawn
ace
A nice capture
April 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's a great zoom!
April 10th, 2024
Michelle
Cute close up capture
April 10th, 2024
