Prague from a window by koalagardens
Photo 3384

Prague from a window

My hotel view. The trip was so smooth and I’m happily coping with the jet lag.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
So nice to see! Enjoy yourself when you're rested.
September 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a different sight from your normal !! Relax and enjoy your stay.
September 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Enjoy!
September 3rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
So looking forward to your photos.
September 3rd, 2024  
