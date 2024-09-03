Previous
Whopper by koalagardens
Whopper

I was told the vegetarian burger was as big as my head and so had to pose for a shot to prove it. I did manage to eat most of it and it was delish! Thanks Prague!
Wylie ace
I hope it tasted as good as it looks! At least its not gum leaves!
September 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh wow, now that is what I call a burger! Have a wonderful time in this beautiful city.
September 4th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Yum! Now I want one. Looks delicious! I hope you have a wonderful trip!
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
It looks delicious - the chicken burger I'll making for dinner tonight sadly won't look as good
September 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, boy, that does look good!
September 4th, 2024  
