Previous
Photo 3385
Whopper
I was told the vegetarian burger was as big as my head and so had to pose for a shot to prove it. I did manage to eat most of it and it was delish! Thanks Prague!
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5866
photos
239
followers
241
following
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
2211
3380
3381
3382
3383
2212
3384
3385
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
prague
,
burger
Wylie
ace
I hope it tasted as good as it looks! At least its not gum leaves!
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh wow, now that is what I call a burger! Have a wonderful time in this beautiful city.
September 4th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Yum! Now I want one. Looks delicious! I hope you have a wonderful trip!
September 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
It looks delicious - the chicken burger I'll making for dinner tonight sadly won't look as good
September 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, boy, that does look good!
September 4th, 2024
