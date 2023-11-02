Previous
more PS learning by koalagardens
93 / 365

more PS learning

I'm loving the use of layer modes and 'blend if' techniques I'm learning in the course I'm doing. that moon was actually my photo ...
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great editing. PS is a very powerful tool.
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh wow, that looks amazing. I missed the first two days and took a look at it. Much too time consuming and complicated for me.
November 2nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Great result
November 2nd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Such a super image - your moon turned into a neat halo! :)
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise