64 / 365
Worst flood in recorded history UPDATE - koalas on the property are safe, but so much water!
for anyone interested in seeing what I'm seeing, still raining as the sun is heading to set ...
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana
ace
Omw this is quite horrific! That rain sure is belting down on the poor koalas. You are so blessed to be living on a hill. Stay safe.
February 28th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
I pray you have what you need as it looks like you can't travel anywhere. Watched some other footage of Brisbane. Just awful. Stay safe.
February 28th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad the koalas are staying safe. Hope you are too. Take care.
February 28th, 2022
haskar
ace
We have changed the climate and we are bearing the consequences. Two years ago you had a terrible drought and fires, now you have a flood. But there are still some who don't believe it, as if it was a matter of faith. Stay safe!
February 28th, 2022
