I'm so grateful to be here

Hi everyone, oh my there are like hundreds of messages for me and I can't even stop to go through them.
I am still without power, water or internet, and very dodgy phone service.
BUT I got through and was able to get fuel, supplies and then down to the koala hospital and am recharging everything and they have an internet connection so I have hooked up my computer and will do a few hours of my usual Sunday work for them now.
I hope to have services restored sometime this week, but it is a disaster here that I can't even begin to describe.
Thank you all I know you have had some updates through my mum @happysnaps and our beautiful @30pics4jackiesdiamond and I'm so beyond grateful for the support I am feeling as I work through this horrific event.
I hope to be back soon, I've taken a huge number of photos and video!