Previous
Next
hard yakka by koalagardens
68 / 365

hard yakka

at the end of a shift cutting leaf to feed the koalas in care from my plantation. this is part of my AYWMC2 homework that I didn't expect to enjoy!
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
What an awesome portrait!
April 9th, 2022  
Christina
Fabulous portrait. I have just had a quick look at AYWMC - have you learnt a lot on this? And would you recommend it?
April 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I think these are terrific portraits…man and koala.
April 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
April 9th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great portrait.

I am interested in answers to Christina's comments as well, please
April 9th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@christinav @ankers70 I did AYWMC with my sister and we both loved it so much, we did it all over again the next year! We learned heaps the second time around I must say too.
We are not enjoying the new course as much which is her AYWMC2 course. It has a very different structure and has a fairly big emphasis on printing images. But having said that, it has been good to stretch me at times.
April 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful portrait - fav
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise