68 / 365
hard yakka
at the end of a shift cutting leaf to feed the koalas in care from my plantation. this is part of my AYWMC2 homework that I didn't expect to enjoy!
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4189
photos
264
followers
255
following
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
2551
1475
2552
67
1476
2553
68
2554
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th April 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
Desi
What an awesome portrait!
April 9th, 2022
Christina
Fabulous portrait. I have just had a quick look at AYWMC - have you learnt a lot on this? And would you recommend it?
April 9th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I think these are terrific portraits…man and koala.
April 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
April 9th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great portrait.
I am interested in answers to Christina's comments as well, please
April 9th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@christinav
@ankers70
I did AYWMC with my sister and we both loved it so much, we did it all over again the next year! We learned heaps the second time around I must say too.
We are not enjoying the new course as much which is her AYWMC2 course. It has a very different structure and has a fairly big emphasis on printing images. But having said that, it has been good to stretch me at times.
April 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful portrait - fav
April 9th, 2022
We are not enjoying the new course as much which is her AYWMC2 course. It has a very different structure and has a fairly big emphasis on printing images. But having said that, it has been good to stretch me at times.