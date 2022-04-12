Sign up
69 / 365
do you see what I see?
for a few challenges at once - song, people and 6 word story. I do love this fun song by a great aussie band
https://youtu.be/7spDYQPWYj4
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4193
photos
264
followers
255
following
Tags
sixws-129
,
songtitle-84
,
people-colourful
