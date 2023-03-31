Previous
Next
unexpectedly orange by koalagardens
31 / 365

unexpectedly orange

I was going to use the other half of the bird of paradise I used the blue from for this album. But I went to enter the kindy and found this fella on the chain at the gate and tada what a finish!
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh he is just perfect, fabulous find and shot!
March 31st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
He has the colour and texture of shall as a lobster/crayfish. Not edible I do believe!
March 31st, 2023  
Karen ace
Brilliant little creature. Nice find! I really like the colours and markings.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise