the orange book by koalagardens
34 / 365

the orange book

This was the book cover I used for my orange day macro. Classic old SciFi. Here is the macro.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Paul Chesney
Your latest Pic - Foundation's Edge - brings back Memories! The Foundation Series was about the only one that I managed to listen to when in BUPA!
April 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@bronches if you click on the Here is the macro link, it takes you to the image from last month. I did a week of macro photos with one of my cameras on book covers for my rainbow challenge.
Another week I did macro images of album covers - you might actually know some of them even with such a tiny piece in view!
April 3rd, 2023  
Paul Chesney
OK! Thanks - I'll give it a go. Always learning. This may be a better way than emailing me?
April 3rd, 2023  
