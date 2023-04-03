Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
34 / 365
the orange book
This was the book cover I used for my orange day macro. Classic old SciFi.
Here is the macro.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4949
photos
261
followers
256
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Latest from all albums
32
81
1830
2911
33
1831
1832
34
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Rainbow
Camera
iPhone XR
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bookcover
Paul Chesney
Your latest Pic - Foundation's Edge - brings back Memories! The Foundation Series was about the only one that I managed to listen to when in BUPA!
April 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@bronches
if you click on the Here is the macro link, it takes you to the image from last month. I did a week of macro photos with one of my cameras on book covers for my rainbow challenge.
Another week I did macro images of album covers - you might actually know some of them even with such a tiny piece in view!
April 3rd, 2023
Paul Chesney
OK! Thanks - I'll give it a go. Always learning. This may be a better way than emailing me?
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Another week I did macro images of album covers - you might actually know some of them even with such a tiny piece in view!