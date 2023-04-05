Previous
the green rainbow book by koalagardens
36 / 365

the green rainbow book

A few got this one correct last month as I used the white rabbit on the back cover for the macro. See the macro here This is a 1969 edition and saw a lot of use over the years! (and the rabbit is still running late!)
5th April 2023

ace
winghong_ho
I am not sure if I had read this book before.
April 5th, 2023  
