Photo 1807
green book cover
My copy was published in 1954. How many of you can identify this one?
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4873
photos
260
followers
252
following
rainbow2023
Brigette
ace
how wonderful
March 9th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Brer Rabbit or is it Peter?
March 9th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@maggiemae
tis a rabbit, but not either of those ;)
March 9th, 2023
