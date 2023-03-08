Sign up
Photo 1806
book cover yellow
Well no one knew the book yesterday so I'm guessing maybe not today. I nearly did green by mistake! Tomorrow I will see if you can guess. This one is called I will fear no evil. Deep SciFi for sure!
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
australia
,
rainbow2023
