Photo 1808
blue book
If anyone knows what book this is the back cover of I will be your BFF! I know one follower here who does know my favourite series, so maybe someone will get it ... blue day for the rainbow!
10th March 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
10th March 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
rainbow2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and blues. I would love to be your BFF but for the love of me cannot come up with a title :-(
March 10th, 2023
