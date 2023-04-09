Sign up
40 / 365
revealing the rainbow albums
week 3 last month I did macros of vinyl albums.
see the macro here
here is the red album day. no one guessed this from the macro of the blurred stamp
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4967
photos
264
followers
258
following
10% complete
album
album
