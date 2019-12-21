Previous
the original by koalagardens
Photo 645

the original

here is the daisy from yesterday before any faffing started.
Thank you for the lovely messages of support and concern during this time of fire and drought
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

Nadezhda
We have in Russia now snow and icy rain. this photo is doubly pleasing to the eye.
December 24th, 2019  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is bright and beautiful!
December 24th, 2019  
Fr1da
Such fabulous colour against the green background !
December 24th, 2019  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful colour & capture.
December 24th, 2019  
Elizabeth ace
Really pops on the green background!
December 24th, 2019  
Shutterbug ace
It’s beautiful both ways. Love the shot.
December 24th, 2019  
