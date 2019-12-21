Sign up
Photo 645
the original
here is the daisy from yesterday before any faffing started.
Thank you for the lovely messages of support and concern during this time of fire and drought
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th December 2019 2:54pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
daisy
Nadezhda
We have in Russia now snow and icy rain. this photo is doubly pleasing to the eye.
December 24th, 2019
Elyse Klemchuk
This is bright and beautiful!
December 24th, 2019
Fr1da
Such fabulous colour against the green background !
December 24th, 2019
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful colour & capture.
December 24th, 2019
Elizabeth
ace
Really pops on the green background!
December 24th, 2019
Shutterbug
ace
It’s beautiful both ways. Love the shot.
December 24th, 2019
