miniature still life by koalagardens
miniature still life

JordanT is actually 6 inches but he can magically grow or shrink to fit into any situation perfectly.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lou Ann ace
So he’s sitting in a beautiful china tea cup?! This is so sweet!
April 15th, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful composition.
April 15th, 2020  
bep
Sweet still life.
April 15th, 2020  
