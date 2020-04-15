Sign up
Photo 754
miniature still life
JordanT is actually 6 inches but he can magically grow or shrink to fit into any situation perfectly.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th April 2020 3:20pm
Tags
australia
,
30-shots2020
,
jordant
Lou Ann
ace
So he’s sitting in a beautiful china tea cup?! This is so sweet!
April 15th, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful composition.
April 15th, 2020
bep
Sweet still life.
April 15th, 2020
