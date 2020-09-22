Sign up
Photo 914
nifty face - can you see it?
I'm doing the nifty fifty sooc and have decided to use the in camera bw mode. I can see a face here can you?
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3057
photos
242
followers
215
following
250% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd September 2020 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
bw
,
nf-sooc-2020
Babs
ace
Yes, I can see two faces
September 24th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Looks like an
@graemestevens
creation!
September 24th, 2020
Lesley
ace
I can definitely. Well spotted!
September 24th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Nifty & Grumpy.....
September 24th, 2020
