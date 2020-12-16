lovely shades of blue

the sun is coming out again, the predicted rain this coming week seems to be dissipating ... and a new outbreak in Sydney could threaten my kids getting here later in the week as the border to QLD could well slam shut tight. Today restrictions began meaning to cross you have to apply for a permit.

We have been so lucky in Australia, but not a good week for the chaos card to get played. I'm still going to start cooking on Monday as though they will all get here fine, call me an optimist (because if I don't cook they will be able to come hahaha)