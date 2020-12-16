Previous
lovely shades of blue by koalagardens
lovely shades of blue

the sun is coming out again, the predicted rain this coming week seems to be dissipating ... and a new outbreak in Sydney could threaten my kids getting here later in the week as the border to QLD could well slam shut tight. Today restrictions began meaning to cross you have to apply for a permit.
We have been so lucky in Australia, but not a good week for the chaos card to get played. I'm still going to start cooking on Monday as though they will all get here fine, call me an optimist (because if I don't cook they will be able to come hahaha)
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Yeah Naomi is due to come in January, fingers crossed the borders stay open. We have flights to Melbourne Early feb. lovely colour bloom, my favourite flower colour.,
December 19th, 2020  
Lovely and understated
December 19th, 2020  
@sugarmuser we really can't complain, compared to the rest of the world, yet still - timing ugh!
December 19th, 2020  
Best to carry on and hope for the best.. lets hope it doesn't get away..
December 19th, 2020  
