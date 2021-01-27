Sign up
Photo 1040
fresh as a daisy
thanks to Diana for pointing me in the right direction for a new PS play to create this background from what was in the photo.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
macro
,
daisy
,
theme-thirds
,
etsooi-128
Diana
ace
You sure were quick on the job Katrina, it looks wonderful.
January 28th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is lovely!
January 28th, 2021
