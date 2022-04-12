Sign up
Photo 1480
it's the red eye flight again
white headed dove
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
australia
,
conservation
,
dove
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2022
