they love this grevillea alright by koalagardens
they love this grevillea alright

things that fly is my theme for the month and we just can't resist this gorgeous flower
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D
absolutely gorgeous - it looks like Grevillea 'Firesprite'
April 19th, 2022  
Diana
Ever so beautiful! You have such wonderful vegetation and things that fly. I love how organized your monthly view is.
April 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
The bird also loves the grevillea - lovely shot !
April 19th, 2022  
