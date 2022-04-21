Sign up
Photo 1489
always look up
I love finding birds nestled all over the heights of the large trees
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
408% complete
View this month »
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
native
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2022
