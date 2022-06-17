Previous
the inside scoop by koalagardens
Photo 1546

the inside scoop

this is a koala scat broken in half. You can see that it is quite literally just finely chopped up leaf, and nothing else ... you're welcome!
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
