Iris seeds ready to shake loose by koalagardens
Photo 1905

Iris seeds ready to shake loose

the wonders of mother nature
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christine Sztukowski
Love the texture
June 30th, 2023  
Diana
Amazing close up and details.
June 30th, 2023  
Karen
Absolutely. Nothing like Mother Nature. She totally rocks.
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C
Great close up
June 30th, 2023  
