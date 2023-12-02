Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2021
dessert?
look at the feast of aphids on the left? I've decided that some nectar is the dessert after eating a ton of the little yellow bugs
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5384
photos
250
followers
247
following
553% complete
View this month »
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Latest from all albums
2018
3129
2019
2020
3130
2021
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th December 2023 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
australia
,
garden
,
aphid
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture! Hopefully your lady bug will be back for more of those yellow nasties.
December 4th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love this beautiful combination
December 4th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, that is a real layer of aphids. The ones I get around here are mostly black so these yellow ones are at least different even if not welcome.
December 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
You eat the aphids? They will be affecting the growth of these lovely tulips!
December 4th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Well captured details of those bugs and flowers.
December 4th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
But I think that ladybug is on the wrong plant. Or maybe she already cleaned it up. Our aphids are green and they can get like that on the tulips in the spring especially.
December 4th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful colours and details.
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close