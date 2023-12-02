Previous
dessert? by koalagardens
dessert?

look at the feast of aphids on the left? I've decided that some nectar is the dessert after eating a ton of the little yellow bugs
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags ace
Marvelous capture! Hopefully your lady bug will be back for more of those yellow nasties.
December 4th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love this beautiful combination
December 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, that is a real layer of aphids. The ones I get around here are mostly black so these yellow ones are at least different even if not welcome.
December 4th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
You eat the aphids? They will be affecting the growth of these lovely tulips!
December 4th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Well captured details of those bugs and flowers.
December 4th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
But I think that ladybug is on the wrong plant. Or maybe she already cleaned it up. Our aphids are green and they can get like that on the tulips in the spring especially.
December 4th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colours and details.
December 4th, 2023  
