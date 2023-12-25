Sign up
Photo 2044
natures decorations
one wonders why we compete making shiny things
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
australia
,
bokeh
,
dew
Diana
ace
Such a great capture and details, delightful bokeh too.
December 27th, 2023
