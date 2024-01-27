Previous
beautiful water droplet by koalagardens
Photo 2077

beautiful water droplet

don't you love how reflections are inverted in a water drop?
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
It sure looks lovely, I also love the monotones.
January 29th, 2024  
