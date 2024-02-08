Previous
FOR baby week by koalagardens
Photo 2089

FOR baby week

indoor photography of babies is very different to what I'm used to doing but I'm up for the practice - Leo with his dad
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a tender moment of father and wee baby son - and lovely light ! fav
February 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful moment. Its important for the little one to feel dads skin make for a great bond.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise