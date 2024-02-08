Sign up
Photo 2089
FOR baby week
indoor photography of babies is very different to what I'm used to doing but I'm up for the practice - Leo with his dad
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5520
photos
250
followers
246
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th February 2024 12:36pm
Tags
australia
,
leo
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a tender moment of father and wee baby son - and lovely light ! fav
February 11th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Wonderful moment. Its important for the little one to feel dads skin make for a great bond.
February 11th, 2024
