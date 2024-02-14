Sign up
Previous
Photo 2094
the real Flash of Red
I'm trying some things with the split tones but wanted to get my Valentines day one in as I got all behind and befuddled with that baby turning our lives upside down lol
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
3200
3201
2091
2092
3202
2093
3203
2094
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th February 2024 7:53am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
garden
,
hibiscus
,
for2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Dynamic red bloom and nice color separation and color toning.
February 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful and we discover such a different side of you.
February 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
February 14th, 2024
