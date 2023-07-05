Sign up
Photo 1604
An overpass........
In the past, the underground tram ran underneath it. It was renovated and left in the City Park as a souvenir.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
Korcsog Károly
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3
1
365
NIKON D3300
5th July 2023 11:17am
borof
ace
This bridge over nothing is a strange sight.
July 10th, 2023
