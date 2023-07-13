Previous
Wünsch Róbert Bridge

The other day I took a photo of this bridge from a distance. In 1896, Róbert Wünsch and his team were the first in Hungary to build it from reinforced concrete.
13th July 2023

Korcsog Károly

Bill Davidson
I like the angle you have chosen.
July 13th, 2023  
