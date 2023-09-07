Previous
Light and shadow............ by kork
which is hard to resist not to take a photo of!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Bill Davidson
Very nicely done.
September 10th, 2023  
Kate ace
Nice patterns
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Well spotted and captured
September 10th, 2023  
