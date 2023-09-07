Sign up
Photo 1664
Light and shadow............
which is hard to resist not to take a photo of!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
3
3
Korcsog Károly
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2885
photos
140
followers
88
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th September 2023 11:08am
Bill Davidson
Very nicely done.
September 10th, 2023
Kate
ace
Nice patterns
September 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted and captured
September 10th, 2023
