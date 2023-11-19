Previous
Next
Catechesis........ by kork
Photo 1722

Catechesis........

the work of a young sculptor Zsolt Áron Majoros. It is made up of layers and changes as a result of the incoming light.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
472% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise