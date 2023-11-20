Previous
In the evening on the banks of the Danube... by kork
In the evening on the banks of the Danube...

the picture shows the Chain Bridge and Buda Castle. November 17, 2023 was the city's 150th birthday. In 1873, the three autonomous cities of Buda, Pest and Óbuda were united.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

Nigel Rogers ace
Superb shot - fav
November 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Really ready to buy my tickets now!!
November 22nd, 2023  
