View from the Porch by kuva
Photo 977

View from the Porch

I didn't make it much further than my front porch during this sideways snow this morning. The photos I took while walking about later in the day were less interesting in black and white, so today we have View from the Porch. :)
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
