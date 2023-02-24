Sign up
Photo 977
View from the Porch
I didn't make it much further than my front porch during this sideways snow this morning. The photos I took while walking about later in the day were less interesting in black and white, so today we have View from the Porch. :)
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Megan
ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
1019
photos
67
followers
78
following
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Views
4
365
Canon EOS R6
24th February 2023 9:15am
Tags
theme-blackwhite
for2023
