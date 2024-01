Week 3 of the Capture 52 challenge is delicate. My daily routines are foundational for my well being, but are more delicate than I would like - often getting disrupted when I need them most! My photos this week will showcase bits of the things I try and get every day. :)Routine #1: Daily Movement - most often a walk or a bit of mobility movement like yoga.Capture 52 Week 3 discussion: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48829/52-week-challange,-week-3-delicate